Chandigarh remains dry despite orange alert warning; IMD predicts heavy rain on Thursday

Despite a yellow alert that was later upgraded to an orange alert for heavy rain, Chandigarh remained largely dry on Wednesday, with only scattered spells of drizzle reported from isolated areas till the filing of this report.

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The forecast of widespread rain did not materialise, continuing the trend of weather warnings yielding limited rainfall in the city over the past few days.

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The limited cloud cover, however, helped moderate temperatures. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8°C, a fall of 2.8 degrees Celsius from Tuesday and 0.6 degree below normal. The minimum temperature remained unchanged at 25.6°C, staying 1 degree below normal. Relative humidity remained high through the day under overcast skies.

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Only trace rainfall was recorded during the day till the filing of this report, with no significant precipitation despite the upgraded warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Chandigarh.

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The weather warning has been downgraded to a yellow alert from Friday to Sunday, when thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and isolated spells of heavy rain are likely.

From Monday onwards, no weather warning has been issued for Chandigarh, indicating a reduction in rainfall activity, although isolated monsoon showers may continue.

The forecast suggests that maximum temperatures will remain between 32°C and 34°C through the weekend before rising gradually next week, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 25°C.

An IMD spokesperson said the current weather pattern continued to favour intermittent monsoon activity.

“Moisture availability remains adequate over Chandigarh. While rainfall has been localised over the past few days, conditions are becoming favourable for a more active spell on Thursday. Thereafter, intermittent rain is likely till the weekend before rainfall activity decreases from next week,” he said.