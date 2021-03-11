Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 13 new cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 72. While there was no fresh fatality, eight patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. —TNS

6 cases reported form Panchkula

Panchkula: Six fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,305. No new death due to the virus was reported from the district on Sunday. There are now 27 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. —TNS

4 found positive in Mohali district

Mohali: Four fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,978, while 11 patients were cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Sunday. There are now 42 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148.