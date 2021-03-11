Chandigarh reports 6 fresh covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh,May 19

The city witnessed six new cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 65. While there was no fresh fatality, 10 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

In Mohali district, 7 more test positive

Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,957, while five patients were cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Of the 95,957 positive cases reported so far, 94,752 patients have been cured. There are 57 active cases now with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS

Four found positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Four fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,283. No new death due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Of the 44,283 positive cases reported so far, 43,844 patients have been cured. There are now 25 active cases. The death toll stands at 414.