Chandigarh reports four fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city reported four fresh Covid cases on Thursday. The number of active cases now stands at 43, while the overall tally has reached 91,877. The death count remained unchanged at 1,165. With eight fresh recoveries, the number of cured persons rose to 90,669. TNS

Six more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Six fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,671, while eight patients were cured. No new death was reported on Thursday. There are now 25 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS

Just one fresh case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported one fresh coronavirus case on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 44,119. The active caseload now stands at 22. The death count is 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,683. TNS