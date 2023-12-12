Chandigarh: Resident duped of Rs 1.33 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 20 has been duped of Rs 1.33 lakh by a fraudster. Mansur Ali reported that he was duped as he tried to make an online booking for an apartment in the US for a month. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Athletics meet at Bhavan-33

Chandigarh: The primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, organised its 11th annual athletics sports meet. Vineeta Arora, director (education)-cum-senior principal, awarded the winners. Athletes of various teams conducted flower drill, hula hoop drill and foot-tapping bhangra. Various events were organised for students of Classes I to V. TNS

Shashi volleyball assn’s president

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association held the elections of new office-bearers. Shashi Bala (president), Ashok Goel, Vijay Pal Singh, Barjeshwar Singh Jaswal, Dr Suresh Kumar, Dharampal Singh (vice-presidents), Anil Yadav (honorary secretary), Dr Bir Singh, Mohan Nargeta (joint secretaries), Shiv Lal Yadav (treasurer), Gurmesh Singh and Beas Chopra (executive members). Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, will be the patron of the association. TNS

Dishika, Anmol win medals

Chandigarh: St Soldier International School, Sector 28, conducted the annual sports day for Classes III and IV. Dishika, Anmol, Samarpreet, Aradhya, Vansh, Rajyawardhan, Jiya, Akshit, Sonu won medals. Parents' game brought forth a friendly competition. tns

School to have multipurpose hall

Panchkula: A multipurpose hall will be constructed at PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sector 15 here. This was stated by Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Haryana, during a visit to the school on Monday. He inspected the school and its functioning. Rajpal instructed the school authorities to complete the formal proceedings related to PM Shri soon and ensure that it was implemented from the next academic session. TNS

72 selected at ITI job fair

Panchkula: As many as 72 students were selected during the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship and Employment Fair at Government Industrial Training Institute here on Monday. A total of 148 students had participated in the fair, which was organised under the chairmanship of Sanjeev Sharma, Additional Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Sanjeev Sharma. Twelve companies participated in the fair.

