Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 34K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

A fraudster posing as a Ministry of Defence official duped a city resident of Rs 34,000 on the pretext of taking his house on rent.

The complainant, Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Sector 22, reported that an unknown person contacted him to take his house on rent. The suspect introduced himself as Zope Jitendra Shashikant, an official with the Ministry of Defence. The suspect told the complainant that he was going to be transferred to Chandigarh following which he needed a house on rent.

The suspect told the complainant that he would pay advance rent and sent a QR code to him. The complainant scanned the code after which a sum of Rs 34,000 was deducted from his bank account.

A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The police have initiated an investigation.