Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 34K

Chandigarh, June 10
A fraudster posing as a Ministry of Defence official duped a city resident of Rs 34,000 on the pretext of taking his house on rent.
The complainant, Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Sector 22, reported that an unknown person contacted him to take his house on rent. The suspect introduced himself as Zope Jitendra Shashikant, an official with the Ministry of Defence. The suspect told the complainant that he was going to be transferred to Chandigarh following which he needed a house on rent.
The suspect told the complainant that he would pay advance rent and sent a QR code to him. The complainant scanned the code after which a sum of Rs 34,000 was deducted from his bank account.
A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The police have initiated an investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena
Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...
On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi
The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...