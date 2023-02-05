Chandigarh resident falls prey to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

A resident of Sector 35 has become the latest victim of online fraud.

The victim, Bhavneet, stated that he had received a message/link on his mobile phone that his bank account was suspended as his PAN details were not updated. He was advised to visit a given link to update the PAN details.

As he did so, a sum of Rs 1,99,980 was deducted from his bank account. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.