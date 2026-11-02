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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident gets 2-yr jail in mishap case

Chandigarh resident gets 2-yr jail in mishap case

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A Mohali court sentenced Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, to two years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 in a 2019 road accident case involving death caused by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

According to the complainant, Gaganpreet Singh, he was returning home with his 14-year-old daughter, Kudrat, in his car after visiting VR Punjab Mall.

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When they stopped at the traffic signal near Mohali Tower, Phase 7-8 light point, in Mohali at 10.40 pm, the car driven by Sanjeev rammed into their vehicle from behind at a high speed.

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Both Gaganpreet and his daughter sustained injuries in the collision. With the help of passers-by, they were taken to a hospital in Sector 71, Mohali. While Gaganpreet sustained serious injuries, his daughter later died.

During the trial, the accused denied the allegations. He maintained that his car had accidentally rammed into a stray cattle, resulting in damage to the vehicle. He further claimed that he had left the car at the spot as it was no longer in working condition and that the police later took it into possession and falsely implicated him by planting it in the case.

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The defence also argued that the place of occurrence had inadvertently been mentioned as Radhaswami Chowk instead of the Phase 7-8 B light point in Industrial Area, Mohali.

The court observed that the accused could not be acquitted as the other circumstances and evidence clearly established his identity as the driver.

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