Chandigarh resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident has been arrested by the UT police for possessing heroin. The police said suspect Ram Kumar (21) was nabbed from Sector 40 for possessing 5.46-gm heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man assaulted in Sector 24

Chandigarh: A Sector 24 resident was assaulted near his house. Complainant Shahsi Kant (40) alleged Rishu assaulted him with sticks, causing him injuries. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

26-yr-old man dies by suicide

Mohali: A 26-year-old man reportedly died by suicide at his residence on the Gulabgarh Road here. Deceased Rahul was alone at home as his two sisters and mother had gone out for work on Thursday. When his elder sister reached home in the evening, she found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. He was mentally disturbed, family claimed. Police handed over the body to kin after a post-mortem. TNS

DBA to launch peaceful protest

Chandigarh: The local District Bar Association has decided to peacefully protest cases registered against advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in connection with the recent clash between members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the police. Shanker Gupta, president of DBA, said they would pitch a tent near the exit of the court complex to hold a peaceful protest. TNS

UP native held with 1-kg opium

Mohali: The police have arrested Akshay, a native of Bareilly in UP, with 1 kg of opium at a naka. He had smuggled it from UP and was going to sell it in Mohali. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Handesra police station. The police produced him before the court that remanded him one-day police custody. TNS