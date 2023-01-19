Chandigarh resident loses Rs 1L to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Cyber fraudsters have duped a city resident of Rs 1 lakh. Surinderjit Singh, a resident of CRPF Camp, Hallo Majra, claimed he got a call from a man claiming to be his cousin living in Canada. The suspect asked for his bank account number, saying he wanted to transfer money. The suspect later sent a fake deposit slip of Rs 15.70 lakh, saying Rs 3.5 lakh out of the sum had to be transferred to his agent’s bank account. The complainant transferred Rs 1 lakh to the account, but later found out he had been duped. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Man held with illegal firearm

Chandigarh: A Sector 25 resident has been arrested by the Crime Branch for possessing a country made pistol. The suspect, Brinder, was nabbed near his house with the weapon. The police said he had procured weapon from Sikar, Rajasthan. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. He was on Wednesday produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS

Minor injured in road accident

Chandigarh: An eight-year-old boy was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Daria village. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Daira village, alleged a vehicle sped away after hitting his son. However, the registration number of the vehicle was noted down. The victim was taken to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Mohali SDM visits villages

Chandigarh: SDM Sarabjit Kaur on Wednesday visited the villages of Kurra and Siau under a campaign of the state government. Under the campaign, people are being reached in villages for two days a month and development works reviewed, so that the pace of various works can be accelerated. The SDM said various schemes and development works of the Punjab Government in villages were inspected and officials concerned instructed to speed up development. TNS

Community kitchen held

Panchkula: A city-based non-government organisation (NGO), Shree Shyam Karuna Foundation, organised a community kitchen at Industrial Area, Phase II, here. Its member, Amitabh Rungta, said the community kitchen service was held for hundreds of workers and needy families from the adjoining areas. TNS

ATM card, cash stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole cash, an ATM card and valuables from a car. A woman resident of Mohali claimed that the suspect stole her mobile phone, an ATM card, Rs 5,000 in cash and some documents from her car. The suspect later withdrew Rs 27,000 from an ATM at Raipur Kalan. A case has been registered at the Muali Jagran police station.