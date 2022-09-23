Chandigarh resident loses Rs 4.43L to 'power bill' fraud

Chandigarh, September 22
A city resident has lost Rs 4.43 lakh to a fraudster posing as an employee of the Electricity Department.
A woman of Sector 43 reported that she received a message, which read the power connection to her home would be snapped by evening since last month’s bill payment was not updated in the record. The fraudster made the woman download an app on the mobile phone. He later transferred at total of Rs 4.43 lakh from the complainant’s account.
A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
“The fraudsters send messages that the power supply will be snapped if bill is not cleared, fearing which gullible people fall in their trap and start following their instructions.,” said a police official.
There were many such apps, which once downloaded, give fraudsters access to their victims’ phones, he added.
