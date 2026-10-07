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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident loses Rs 5.24 lakh in credit card fraud

Chandigarh resident loses Rs 5.24 lakh in credit card fraud

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh, October 6

A resident of Attawa was duped of Rs 5.24 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as officials of the credit card wing of a public sector bank.

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The cybercrime police station, Sector 17, has registered a case against unidentified persons on a complaint filed by Barinder Kumar Bains (53), a resident of Attawa.

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Bains told the police that he received a call on September 29 from an unknown mobile number. The caller claimed to be an employee of the Punjab National Bank’s credit card wing.

Soon after, Bains received WhatsApp messages from another number containing two links. He downloaded both links and returned to his work.

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The fraud came to light on October 3 when Bains went to the bank to withdraw money and found that there was no balance in his account. Bank officials informed him that a transaction of Rs 5,24,700 had been made from his account.

He lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Following an inquiry, the police registered a case on October 5 under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) (forgery-related offences), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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