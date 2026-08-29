Chandigarh resident loses Rs 4.13 lakh to fraudsters

Another cyber fraud has come to light in Chandigarh after a local resident lost Rs 4.13 lakh in a fake Adani gas bill payment scam.

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The case was registered after a Sector 44A resident lodged a complaint in this regard at the Sector 17 cybercrime police station.

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Police records show that 15 similar cases have surfaced this month alone, with each victim losing at least Rs 1 lakh. The total financial loss from these scams has now reached Rs 36.59 lakh.

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These scams usually start with an SMS or WhatsApp message warning people that their gas connection will be snapped unless they pay an overdue bill immediately. The message includes a link to download a fake app, known as an APK (Android Packaged Kit).

Once the user installs this malicious file on their phone, fraudsters gain remote access to their device, stealing banking details, OTPs and empty their bank accounts.

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Never download unverified APK files

Official utility companies like Adani Gas never send direct links via text messages to download mobile applications. Always download apps directly and securely from official app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Ignore disconnection threats

Scammers use fake panic tactics to make you act without thinking. If you receive a message about an unpaid bill, do not click any links or panic; instead, check your account status directly through the official website or customer care number.

Keep bank details private

Never share your passwords, UPI PINs, or OTPs with anyone over the phone, and never grant screen-sharing permissions to strangers who call claiming to be customer support agents.