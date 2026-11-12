Chandigarh residents’ body to boycott CHB meetings

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 51-A (2BHK SFS 2016) has decided to boycott the routine official communications and meetings with the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in protest against long-pending demands.

The decision was taken during an executive committee meeting chaired by RWA president Arun Kumar, where members expressed strong resentment over the board’s inaction since July 2021. The RWA stated their main demands include the mandatory requirement of RWA No Dues Certificates for property transactions, immediate removal of lock-in periods and conversion of 130 remaining leasehold dwelling units into freehold properties.

The RWA also sought an independent vigilance or CBI inquiry into alleged inferior construction quality and the illegal handover of units without required Completion and Occupancy Certificates. The residents have further demanded departmental action against CHB officials for alleged harassment.