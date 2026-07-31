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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents invited to showcase city in Gems of India Challenge

Chandigarh residents invited to showcase city in Gems of India Challenge

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the pilot phase of the Gems of India Challenge, offering residents of Chandigarh an opportunity to showcase the city’s culture, heritage, architecture, tourist attractions and unique identity through short and original videos. Chandigarh is among the select cities chosen for the pilot phase of this nationwide initiative.

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The challenge aims to identify and promote grassroots digital creators by providing them with a national platform to share inspiring stories about their city.

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The competition offers attractive cash prizes at three levels. At the district-level, up to 20 winners will receive Rs 50,000 each. At the state-level, one outstanding creator from each district will be awarded Rs 2 lakh. During the subsequent national rollout, the best state-level entries will compete for national awards of Rs 5 lakh each.

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The challenge is open to all residents of Chandigarh, including students, vloggers, photographers, filmmakers, social media creators and other storytelling enthusiasts.

Participants are required to submit original videos of one to three minutes showcasing Chandigarh’s heritage, architecture, culture, tourism, traditions, history, environment, innovation, achievements or any other unique aspect of the city through the MyWAVES section of the WAVES app between August 1 and 31.

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