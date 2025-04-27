Chandigarh residents mourn Pahalgam attack victims with candle march, special prayers

The resident doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, took out a candle light march today to pay respects to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The march proceeded from Gate 4 to Gate 2, with participants also observing a 5-minute silence at Sector 32 roundabout to honour the victims and everyone affected by the incident.

“This silent, peaceful march stands as a symbol of unity, strength, and collective grief; reminding us that before we are doctors, we are civilians,” the GMCH-32 Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) president Dr Anup Yadav said.

He said the march was a space of collective mourning and solidarity, offering prayers, lighting candles and sharing a moment of silence in tribute to the victims.

“The Government Medical College and Hospital extends its support to the families of the victims, survivors and the brave first responders,” he said, while strongly condemning all acts of terrorism and violence.

Meanwhile, medical services remained uninterrupted during the procession.

Members of the Muslim community strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack. As a mark of protest and mourning for the innocent lives lost, worshippers offered prayers while wearing black armbands.

Wasim Mir, general secretary of Chandigarh Congress, said people gathered peacefully on Friday at the mosques in Mani Majra, Sector 26, Daria village, Sector 56 and Burail to register their protest against the heinous act.

Maulana Ajmal Khan, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Sector 20, had appealed to the attendees to wear black bands to the Friday prayers and urged all imams to offer special prayers for the attack victims.

A protest, meanwhile, was organised by the Minority Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Sukhna Lake.

During the demonstration, slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad” were raised.

Addressing the gathering, Minority Morcha convener Javed strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam targeting innocent people. He said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism poses a serious threat to India’s peace and sovereignty, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a strong and fitting response to Pakistan’s actions.

A large number of members from the Muslim community actively participated in the protest, showcasing their solidarity against terrorism.

Protesters also emphasised that terrorism has no religion and reiterated the Muslim community’s unwavering commitment to India’s unity and integrity.