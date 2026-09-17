Chandigarh residents resent inaction over encroachments on government land

Rampant encroachments on government land and public spaces across the city have left residents fuming.

Despite repeated complaints, several residential and commercial areas have witnessed unauthorised constructions. Residents alleged that influential locals had erected permanent iron and tin sheds for private car parking on public pavements and walkways. They said the illegal structures were forcing pedestrians to walk on main roads, putting them at risk of accidents.

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“We have submitted multiple representations with photographic evidence to the authorities, but no action has been taken on the ground,” said a local resident. The residents alleged that while the enforcement department occasionally conducted anti-encroachment drives against vendors, permanent structural violations and private parking sheds on government land largely went unchecked.

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When contacted, Chandigarh Housing Board officials said strict action would be initiated against those responsible for such encroachments.