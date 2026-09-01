Chandigarh residents seek enforcement of feeding community dogs at designated points

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Pet and Community Dog By-Laws, 2025 prohibit the feeding of community dogs at public places except designated feeding points and their alleged non-implementation is causing inconvenience to residents.

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One of the key provisions of by-laws is the creation of designated feeding zones for community dogs in consultation with Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).

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However, many residents said that despite feeding points having been identified, there was no check on those continuing to feed dogs in markets, sectors and outside their houses.

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VK Nirmal, president of the United Welfare Association, Sector 44-D, said some residents continued to feed the dogs openly in residential areas and outside their houses. He also alleged that some residents were keeping more dogs than permitted under the by-laws.

Despite complaints from local residents, no concrete action had been taken against those feeding community dogs at public places and inside residential premises, he alleged.

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Residents of the Aakash Welfare Housing Society, Sector 44-D, also alleged complete inaction by the administrative machinery in enforcing the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Pet and Community Dog By-Laws, 2025. They said they had exhausted all options, approaching the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP), to stop people from feeding dogs openly, but the authorities had turned a blind eye to public safety.

They said 45 residents had submitted complaints to the authorities regarding the feeding of dogs in common areas, but no action had been taken.

Nirmal said the MC had identified a feeding point in front of a Verka Milk Booth, but residents objected to the location as customers frequently visited it. Following their objections, the board was removed. However, no alternative feeding point has been identified since then, he said.

Dayal Krishan, a resident of Dadumajra, suggested a complete ban on feeding dogs in residential areas, schools and parks. He alleged he was bitten by dogs a few days ago while travelling to the bus stand on a bike at night.

Krishan said that although the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh had identified more than 200 feeding points for community dogs across the city, “it seems they exist only on paper”.

Hitesh Puri, chairman of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said the dog by-laws must be implemented properly and residents should be encouraged to use designated feeding points.

When contacted, Mayor Saurabh Joshi said he would look into the issue and ensure that the dog by-laws were implemented.