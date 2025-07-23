DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh residents to wait for 6 more months to get monthly power bills

Chandigarh residents to wait for 6 more months to get monthly power bills

Residents continue to get bimonthly electricity bills
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Residents of the city will have to wait for nearly six more months to get monthly electricity bills. Despite the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), the residents continue to get bimonthly electricity bills.

Advertisement

In its order dated March 30, 2023, the commission had directed the UT Electricity Department to expedite the smart grid project. In compliance of the directions, the department submitted that it was under process of privatisation and so the Union Ministry of Power dropped the smart grid project for pan city. Therefore, the implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers was not feasible, submitted the department.

The CPDL further apprised the JERC that they were evaluating the requirement for upgrading of billing software and other requirements. Besides, the transition to monthly billing is being carried out with careful planning to avoid any possible discomfort to consumers. The CPDL stated that they were targeting January 2026 as the tentative month for the implementation of monthly billing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, to strengthen city’s electricity infrastructure, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has installed three 20 MVA power transformers at key locations. The installations have been carried out at 66 kV substations in Industrial Area Phase-II, IT Park and Sector 52. The fourth power transformer is expected to arrive soon, said an official.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts