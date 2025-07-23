Chandigarh residents to wait for 6 more months to get monthly power bills

Residents of the city will have to wait for nearly six more months to get monthly electricity bills. Despite the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), the residents continue to get bimonthly electricity bills.

In its order dated March 30, 2023, the commission had directed the UT Electricity Department to expedite the smart grid project. In compliance of the directions, the department submitted that it was under process of privatisation and so the Union Ministry of Power dropped the smart grid project for pan city. Therefore, the implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers was not feasible, submitted the department.

The CPDL further apprised the JERC that they were evaluating the requirement for upgrading of billing software and other requirements. Besides, the transition to monthly billing is being carried out with careful planning to avoid any possible discomfort to consumers. The CPDL stated that they were targeting January 2026 as the tentative month for the implementation of monthly billing.

Meanwhile, to strengthen city’s electricity infrastructure, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has installed three 20 MVA power transformers at key locations. The installations have been carried out at 66 kV substations in Industrial Area Phase-II, IT Park and Sector 52. The fourth power transformer is expected to arrive soon, said an official.