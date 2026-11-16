Chandigarh residents welcome spending cap, call for strict enforcement

Blurb: Seek daily expense disclosures, strict audits, action against freebies and equal campaign opportunities for all candidates

QUESTION for next week

What are the key civic issues and public concerns that political parties must address ahead of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (November 19).

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Monitor spending

Some candidates may spend considerably more through the distribution of various freebies and inducements. To curb excessive spending and ensure a level playing field, the authorities concerned must keep a close watch on the day-to-day expenses incurred by candidates. Candidates should also submit a daily statement of their election expenses to the designated office until the conclusion of the election.

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SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Don’t deface walls

What is needed is a simple yet stringent framework. First, there should be a strict, time-bound audit of every candidate’s expenditure. Second, the distribution of free gifts to voters must be prohibited. Third, walls and public spaces should not be defaced with posters. Fourth, candidates should not be allowed to receive donations.

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Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Bear cost of freebies

Contesting elections invariably involves expenditure, but the excessive use of money to influence voters threatens the integrity of the democratic process. All public meetings, roadside (nukkad) gatherings and election-related events should be videographed. Further, the cost of freebies promised during election campaigns should be borne by candidates.

Anil Anand, Kharar

Monitor fund sources

Candidates should file daily online expense statements, including bills for rallies, posters, vehicles, social media ads and paid news, with records open to public scrutiny. Funding sources must be closely monitored, as cash, liquor, gifts and freebies often influence local polls.

Yash Khetrapal, Panchkula

Limit has little meaning

Fixing an expenditure limit for Municipal Corporation elections is a welcome step, provided it is monitored effectively. However, such limits have little meaning if no action is taken against candidates who exceed them. In practice, it is difficult to track the actual amount spent during election campaigns.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Don’t use banners

The people who aspire to hold public office must also be sensitive to environmental concerns, as they are the policymakers who shape the future of our cities. The widespread use of plastic-based hoardings and banners for political publicity should be discouraged, as these materials are non-biodegradable. Candidates should invest in public awareness campaigns to encourage responsible urban living.

Dr Monica Agarwal, Chandigarh

Transparency is a must

Imposing a cap on candidates’ expenditure is a welcome step, but limits alone cannot ensure a level playing field. Campaign spending, including indirect support from parties and associates, must be strictly monitored. Greater transparency in funding can help ensure elections are decided by merit, not money or muscle power.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Maintain strict vigil

To protect electoral integrity and prevent evasion of spending limits, the authorities must strengthen cross-border monitoring. Priorities include: strict auditing of printing presses and digital advertisers to ensure campaign expenses are charged to candidates; surprise checks at fuel stations to detect illegal campaign-related purchases; 24/7 surveillance and stock audits at liquor vends to curb smuggling.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Call for more debates

With digital communication now widely accessible, the use of posters, banners and hoardings should be minimised. Candidate debates should be encouraged to help voters understand their policies and vision. Door-to-door interaction is a more effective way to engage with residents.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Strict penalties needed

Election spending should be made only through digital or bank-traceable modes, with daily public disclosure of expenses. Candidates’ financial records must be verified. Quick-action complaint mechanisms, strict penalties, equal debate platforms and voter-awareness drives can help ensure transparent and fair elections.

Kapil Thakur, Panchkula

Spend less on publicity

Every candidate contesting an election should ask himself or herself whether the money spent on campaigning could serve the constituency better through education, healthcare and civic amenities. The competition should be to spend less on publicity and contribute more through constructive ideas.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Focus on policies

The Rs 7.50 lakh spending cap for Municipal Corporation elections is adequate. The UT Administration should ensure strict limits on major campaign expenses, particularly advertisements and freebies. Candidates should clearly outline the goals and commitments they intend to fulfil if elected as councillors. No money should be spent on distributing gifts or inducements to voters, and the focus should remain on policies, accountability and public service.

NP Sohal, Chandigarh

A welcome step

The expenditure cap for the Municipal Corporation candidates is a welcome step towards ensuring transparency and financial discipline in elections. However, spending limits alone are not enough. The authorities should curb excessive use of posters and banners, monitor vote-for-cash practices, and track expenditure on election events.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Check cash distribution

Real-time monitoring, public disclosure of campaign spending, and checks on social media advertisements, proxy campaigns and cash distribution are needed to prevent violations. Equal access to public campaign spaces can reduce the influence of money power. Strict penalties, including disqualification for false disclosures, should be enforced. Expenditure limits will be effective only when backed by transparency, accountability and a level playing field for all candidates.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Payments via banks

Daily online disclosure of spending on rallies, advertis-

ements, vehicles and social media campaigns should be mandatory. All payments must be made through traceable banking channels, while flying squads conduct surprise inspections. Political parties should also disclose spending on behalf of candidates. Strict penalties for violations can help ensure fair and transparent elections.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Mohali

Reduce campaign cost

Concerns such as freebies, misuse of official influence, voter intimidation, fake voting, opaque counting processes and EVM-related doubts should be addressed transparently. Technology-driven solutions to reduce campaign costs and government funding of elections may be explored. Election expenditure audits should be made public.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Legal Reforms Needed

Strict legal reforms are needed to curb excessive election spending. Candidates found violating expenditure limits should face disqualification or cancellation of their election. Real-time disclosure of campaign expenses must be placed in the public domain. The authorities should continuously monitor suspicious financial transactions to detect and prevent the use of illicit funds.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Ground-level vigil

The expenditure limit will be effective only if strictly enforced. The authorities must monitor actual spending, not just submitted accounts and crack down on the distribution of cash, liquor and freebies. Strong ground-level vigilance is essential to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Shashi Kant Guglani, Chandigarh

Curb voter bribery

Capping campaign expenditure is intended to ensure a level playing field and promote free and fair elections. However, fairness also requires curbing voter bribery, misuse of official machinery, covert lobbying and voter roll manipulation. The Election Commission must act as an impartial watchdog throughout the process. Transparency is equally important.

Dr Madhuri Sharma, United States

Disqualify violators

Candidates should use a dedicated bank account for all campaign transactions and file real-time or weekly digital expense reports. Flying squads, surveillance teams and video-monitoring units must be deployed across wards, supported by public complaint channels to report the distribution of cash, gifts or drugs. Candidates who submit false expense statements or exceed spending limits should face disqualification from contesting.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Conduct audits

Spending limits alone cannot guarantee fairness. Unaccounted cash, excessive advertising, social media promotions, freebies and paid campaigning require strict monitoring. Real-time disclosure of expenses, mandatory digital payments and surprise audits can improve transparency. Voter awareness about the influence of money power is equally important.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Act impartially

Capping poll expenditure is a positive step towards ensuring a level playing field. However, public confidence in the electoral process also depends on transparency and institutional credibility. The Election Commission must act impartially and share key decisions and supporting evidence with political parties in a timely manner. Electoral discrepancies should be addressed promptly to prevent prolonged legal disputes.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Mohali

Curb paid news

The Election Commission’s decision to cap candidate expenditure at Rs 7.50 lakh for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls is a welcome step towards cleaner elections. However, the limit will be effective only if backed by strict enforcement, real-time auditing and strong penalties for violations. The authorities must curb unrecorded donations, proxy spending, paid news and excessive digital advertising. Fair elections should be decided by merit, not financial muscle.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Crack whip on violators

The authorities should monitor campaign spending through videography of rallies, mandatory online disclosure of expenses and regular audits. Paid news, freebies and cash distribution must be dealt with firmly. A spending cap can ensure fair elections only when violations are swiftly detected and punished.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Disclose poll expenses

The authorities should conduct strict audits of campaign accounts and monitor rallies in real time. State funding or partial reimbursement for recognised candidates could reduce dependence on private funding. Local election observers should be empowered to act against violations, while all campaign expenses must be disclosed transparently to strengthen accountability and public trust.

Vihaan Yadav, Panchkula

Prevent misuse of funds

The Election Commission’s recent decision is a welcome step towards ensuring fair elections. It can help prevent the misuse of funds and discourage attempts to influence voters through undue inducements. Candidates should win elections based on their work, vision and commitment to public service rather than financial strength.

Bani Simar Kaur, Chandigarh

Spend honestly

The authorities should monitor spending by supporters on gifts, liquor and paid campaigning, and include such expenses in candidates’ accounts. Daily online disclosure of campaign expenses can improve transparency. A level playing field is possible only when honest spending prevails over lavish spending.

RK Gupta, Chandigarh

Impose ban on freebies

There should be a complete ban on the distribution of pamphlets and freebies to influence voters during elections. Proper accountability must be ensured for every rupee spent on campaigning, with strict monitoring of the election expenditure. Funds allocated to political parties should be transparently accounted for, and clear spending limits enforced to prevent misuse. Costly roadshows, tea parties and other promotional events should also be restricted.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Public service matters

The authorities must monitor not only candidates’ declared expenses but also spending by political parties and supporters. Transparent accounting, real-time disclosure and independent audits are essential. At the same time, democracy should remain accessible to honest and capable citizens who lack deep financial resources. Elections should be contests of ideas, commitment and public service, not financial strength or lavish spending.

Aaha Trakroo, Chandigarh