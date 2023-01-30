Chandigarh restrict Chhattisgarh to 237/7 on opening day

Chandigarh, January 29
Chandigarh boys restricted Chhattisgarh to 237/7 on the opening day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Bhilai. Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad won the toss and opted to filed.
A fine bowling effort by Neel, Paras, Mandeep Singh and Mohammed Ashad helped Chandigarh to reduce half the opponents’ side at 88 runs. However, a 55-run partnership between skipper Gagandeep Singh and Harsh Sahu did the damage control. The duo took the total to 143 runs. Paras marked the end of this partnership by dismissing Sahu (19).
Later, Gagandeep, along with UM Tiwari, stitched a vital 89-run partnership. It was broken when Paras found Tiwari (35 off 150 balls, with three boundaries) short of the crease.
Chhattisgarh lads were 237/7 at the draw of stumps. Gagandeep (90 off 168 balls, with 10 boundaries) remained unbeaten. Neel (2/48), Paras (2/51), Ashad (1/28) and Mandeep (1/44) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.
