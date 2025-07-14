Chandigarh retains place in Super Swachh League

The city has once again secured its place in the Super Swachh League of cities (3–10 lakh population category) under the Swachh Survekshan-2024 rankings, announced the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The recognition is a testament to the city’s consistent top-tier performance in cleanliness and sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Chandigarh will be honoured in the presence of the President at the Swachh Survekshan-2024 awards ceremony to be held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on July 17.

A delegation, led by Mayor Harpreet Babla and comprising up to 10 key officials and sanitation champions, will represent the city at the ceremony.

Babla said it was a great achievement and accomplished only with the help of the residents.