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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh revamps senior citizens council

Chandigarh revamps senior citizens council

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The council will advise the administration on matters related to senior citizens and help ensure the effective implementation of the 2007 Act.
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The UT Administration has reconstituted the State Council of Senior Citizens to advise the government on the effective implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the Secretary of the Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Department, will be the ex-officio chairman of the council. The Director of Health Services and the Director of Public Relations will be ex-officio members, while the Director of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, will serve as the ex-officio member secretary.

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The notification lists the following non-official members: Vinay Kumar Goyal, Anita Shikha Nijhawan, Sanjeev Gupta, Jasjyot Singh, SC Agrawal, JM Balamurugan, DS Grewal and Sat Paul Bansal.

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The term of members other than ex-officio members will be three years from the date of issuance of the notification. The latest notification supersedes all previous notifications concerning the constitution of the State Council of Senior Citizens in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The council will advise the administration on matters related to senior citizens and help ensure the effective implementation of the 2007 Act.

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