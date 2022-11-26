Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory informing the people that in view of law and order situation in the city, the road from Sectors 51/52 light point to Mattaur Barrier (Himalaya Marg) has been closed and traffic is being diverted from Sectors 51/52 light point. Commuters are advised to take an alternative route, keep patience and cooperate with police, it said.

The following alternative routes can be taken to travel from Chandigarh to Mohali: Sectors 50/51 (Colony No 5) light point; and Sectors 52/53 light point.