Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh, November 26
Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory informing the people that in view of law and order situation in the city, the road from Sectors 51/52 light point to Mattaur Barrier (Himalaya Marg) has been closed and traffic is being diverted from Sectors 51/52 light point. Commuters are advised to take an alternative route, keep patience and cooperate with police, it said.
The following alternative routes can be taken to travel from Chandigarh to Mohali: Sectors 50/51 (Colony No 5) light point; and Sectors 52/53 light point.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit
The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifts off at a prefixed time at 1...
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice, says Jaishankar as nation remembers Mumbai attack victims
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme ...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...