DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Rock Rovers Club, CHA Blue win hockey titles

Chandigarh: Rock Rovers Club, CHA Blue win hockey titles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A hockey match in progress at the Sports Complex in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Rock Rovers Club and Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Blue) won the Chandigarh State Hockey Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Advertisement

In the men’s final, the title winners defeated Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Red) 3-2. It was the club team that scored in the sixth minute, with Gurpreet converting a penalty corner. However, Sahil netted the equaliser in the 15th minute for the academy team.

Advertisement

As the match took an interesting turn, Gurpreet once again emerged as the team’s saviour by netting a brace in the 39th and 56th minutes.

Advertisement

Sahil converted the penalty corner for the academy team in the 56th minute, but it was too late for the side to make a comeback. The women’s team of Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Blue) defeated Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Red) 2-0 to win the title.

Priya scored the opener in the 10th minute while Maskeenpreet doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

Advertisement

The team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, finished third by recording a 3-0 win over Hockey Centre, Sector 42.

Hockey Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Sports Department also jointly celebrated the National Sports Day, 2026, at the Sector 42 stadium as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts