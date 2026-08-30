Chandigarh: Rock Rovers Club, CHA Blue win hockey titles

Rock Rovers Club and Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Blue) won the Chandigarh State Hockey Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

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In the men’s final, the title winners defeated Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Red) 3-2. It was the club team that scored in the sixth minute, with Gurpreet converting a penalty corner. However, Sahil netted the equaliser in the 15th minute for the academy team.

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As the match took an interesting turn, Gurpreet once again emerged as the team’s saviour by netting a brace in the 39th and 56th minutes.

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Sahil converted the penalty corner for the academy team in the 56th minute, but it was too late for the side to make a comeback. The women’s team of Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Blue) defeated Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Red) 2-0 to win the title.

Priya scored the opener in the 10th minute while Maskeenpreet doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

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The team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, finished third by recording a 3-0 win over Hockey Centre, Sector 42.

Hockey Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Sports Department also jointly celebrated the National Sports Day, 2026, at the Sector 42 stadium as per the guidelines of the Centre.