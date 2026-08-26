Chandigarh: Rs 13.77-lakh tender for entertainment systems at Sec 18 guest house

The UT Engineering Department has floated a Rs 13.77-lakh tender to upgrade entertainment systems at State Guest House-2 in Sector 18.

Advertisement

The project involves a comprehensive upgrade of high-definition displays and modern streaming devices.

Advertisement

The tender includes new LED displays and smart TV sticks. The successful contractor is required to complete testing, inspection and commissioning within a month, and deploy qualified licensed engineers or supervisors on-site.

Advertisement

The earnest money deposit was fixed at Rs 27,560. The bids closed on August 19.

The Sector 18 Panchayat Bhawan converted into a guest house in 2019.

Advertisement

An official from the Chandigarh Engineering Department maintained that the upgrade was essential for proper upkeep.

“There was a need for beautification, which is why the tender was issued,” the official said, adding that the rooms also needed to be refurbished to meet the standards of a guest house.

“Nothing unnecessary has been included in the tender,” he added.