Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon raises property transfer issue with Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon has taken up several issues concerning Chandigarh, particularly the difficulties faced by residents in transferring property on a percentage basis, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi.

In a statement, Tandon said he had apprised the Home Minister of the problems faced by city residents due to restrictions on percentage-based property transfers.

“I am hopeful of a resolution to the issue of percentage-based property transfers in Chandigarh after my meeting with the Home Minister,” he said.

Explaining the issue, Tandon said residents were facing difficulties in transferring property on a percentage basis, as the existing restrictions had made such transactions cumbersome. People were being forced to visit various government departments to get their matters resolved, causing unnecessary inconvenience, he added.

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The BJP leader said the issue had arisen following a Supreme Court judgment and subsequent orders issued by the Chandigarh Administration, which had imposed restrictions on percentage-based property transfers.

“I apprised the Home Minister of the details of the case and explained the difficulties faced by Chandigarh residents. After going through the details, he assured me that appropriate action would be taken in the matter at the earliest,” Tandon said.