Chandigarh: Saplings planted at Sec 10 park to mark Van Mahotsav

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) organised a Van Mahotsav programme today at Park No. 1, Sector 10-D, reaffirming its commitment to increase the city’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

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Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme was attended by Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, councillor; Sanjay Arora, Chief Engineer, MC; Mona Narang, principal, DAV College; along with resident welfare association (RWA) members, local residents and a large number of schoolchildren.

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On the occasion, the dignitaries planted saplings and appealed to citizens to actively participate in protecting and nurturing trees for a cleaner, greener and healthier Chandigarh.