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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh saw lowest forest land diversion in country in 5 yrs: Minister in Rajya Sabha

Chandigarh saw lowest forest land diversion in country in 5 yrs: Minister in Rajya Sabha

Diverted only 0.29 hectares of forest land for non-forestry purposes since 2021

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The total tree cover in Chandigarh stood at 46.18 sq km in 2023.
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In balancing infrastructure development with environmental conservation, Chandigarh has maintained one of the most conservative records for forest land diversion in the country. According to a report presented in the Rajya Sabha by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chandigarh diverted only 0.29 hectares of forest land for non-forestry purposes between April 2021 and March 2026.

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Of the 34 States and Union Territories listed in the report, Chandigarh ranks 34th (last) in terms of total forest land diverted over the last five years.

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Madhya Pradesh leads the country with 24,969.87 hectares.

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Across the country, 1,05,594.32 hectares of forest land was approved for non-forest purposes during this period.

While Chandigarh’s diversion remained negligible, the neighbouring states saw higher diversion of forest land to support various projects.

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Ranked 11, Himachal Pradesh diverted 2,616.18 hectares, making it the highest in the region. Ranked 14, Punjab approved the diversion of 1,794.29 hectares, while Haryana (Rank 17) saw 1,246.76 hectares of forest land moved for non-forestry uses.

The national data highlights that major infrastructure diversions were for mining (23,976.72 ha), road construction (22,284.65 ha), and hydel or irrigation projects (18,788.12 ha).

To mitigate these losses, the government advocates measures such as compensatory afforestation (CA) and the payment of net present value (NPV).

The Ministry noted that India’s total forest and tree cover has actually increased by 1,445.81 square kilometers since 2021, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

The green cover in the city has increased by 5.66 sq km in two years — up from 40.52 sq km in 2021 to 46.18 sq km in 2023.

The Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 released by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) on December 21, 2024, indicated there was a net increase of 5.66 sq km in the forest and tree cover of Chandigarh as compared to the ISFR-2021.

The total forest and tree cover in Chandigarh was 40.52 sq km in 2021, which increased to 46.18 sq km in 2023.

The Forest Survey of India holds a survey of the forest and tree cover in the country biannually. As per the ISFR, the tree cover in Chandigarh in 2001 was 2 sq km and it increased to 21.18 sq km in 2023. Similarly, the forest cover went up from 13 sq km in 2001 to 25 sq km in 2023.

According to UT officials, the ISFR-2025 is likely to be released later this year or early next year.

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