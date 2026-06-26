Chandigarh school education website crashes amid Class XI admission rush

The Chandigarh School Education Department’s official website crashed on Friday amid the ongoing online admission process for Class XI in government senior secondary schools, leaving thousands of aspirants unable to access the portal.

Advertisement

The department has issued an emergency public notice redirecting applicants to the Chandigarh Administration’s official portal — chandigarh.gov.in — to submit their admission forms, even as the primary education website remains inaccessible.

Advertisement

What happened

The School Education Department website went down due to what officials described as an “unforeseen technical issue,” leaving students and parents unable to access the online registration portal at a critical juncture in the admission cycle. The timing of the outage is particularly significant as Class X board results have been recently declared and the window for Class XI admissions is currently open — a period when traffic on the education portal typically surges sharply.

Advertisement

How to apply now

The department has advised affected applicants to log on to the Chandigarh Administration’s website at chandigarh.gov.in, navigate to the Public Notice section, and click on the link titled “Link for Admission to XI in Govt. Senior Secondary Schools of UT Chandigarh” to access and complete the online registration form.

Why it matters

Class XI admissions in Chandigarh’s government senior secondary schools are a high-stakes exercise involving students from across the Tricity region seeking seats in science, commerce, and arts streams. Any disruption to the online process — particularly one that forces last-minute navigation to an alternate portal — risks disadvantaging students with limited digital literacy or unreliable internet access. The absence of a clear deadline extension announcement from the department has added to the uncertainty.

Advertisement

The department has not yet indicated when the primary website will be restored or whether the admission deadline will be extended to compensate for the downtime.

Students facing difficulties may access the alternate admission link directly via the Public Notice section at chandigarh.gov.in.