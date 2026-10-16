Chandigarh schools focus on mental well-being, emotional resilience under Project SAATHI

Moving beyond academic performance to focus on students’ mental well-being and emotional resilience, Project SAATHI has brought school educators together to share practices aimed at creating healthier and more supportive learning environments.

An experiential sharing meet organised in Chandigarh under the aegis of the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation highlighted the implementation of the initiative, which is being run in collaboration with the UT Department of School Education under the theme “Building Strong Minds and Healthy Lives”.

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The project promotes yoga, mindfulness, value education, mindful games and other experiential activities to help students develop emotional intelligence, positive relationships and the confidence to face challenges.

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General V P Malik, former Chief of the Army Staff, attended the programme, which began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries, including Amudha Narayanan, director of Kavy; and Kavita Das, director of GD Goenka School, Mohali.

Amudha Narayanan spoke about the application of Krishnamacharya Ashtanga Viniyoga, with particular emphasis on breathing techniques. Sister BK Neha highlighted the importance of nurturing students’ emotional well-being and integrating wellness practices into everyday school routines.

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Principals Seema of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16; Rupinder Chawla of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33; and Manjeet Gill of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, shared their experiences of implementing the project and discussed its potential to support students’ overall development.

The discussions underlined the need to create safe, inclusive and supportive school environments where students can develop coping skills and emotional resilience alongside academic abilities.

Kavita Das delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of the speakers, school principals and participants.