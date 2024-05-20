 Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Students of a government school return home in the scorching heat at Sector 25, Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In view of the prevailing heatwave, the UT Administration has asked the schools to change their timings from May 20 till further orders. The educational institutions will not remain open beyond 12 noon and not start before 7 am.

“The prevailing intense heatwave in the region may pose a risk to the health of schoolchildren. Therefore, all schools of Chandigarh (private, government and government-aided) will close no later than 12 noon. These may consider an early start (not before 7 am). Also, the bus routes be planned in such a way that students reach home in the shortest time. The order will remain in force from May 20 till the further orders,” says a notice of the Education Department.

The schools have been asked to ensure three water breaks as well as proper functioning of fans in classrooms. The bell for water breaks will be rung at 8.30 am, 10 am and 11 am daily. The schools have also been asked to ensure availability of sufficient potable water at multiple places in the school, preferably at a temperature lower than that of surroundings.

The schools have been asked to come up with their own SOPs regarding morning assembly or special programmes in schools and restrictions on sports or other outdoor activities.

Today, the city recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2°C, which is 5.3 degrees above normal (in summers) and the minimum of 26.6°C.

A majority of private schools had already informed the parents about the change in the school hours.

The department has also ordered the closure of evening shift schools (for Classes up to II) and to adjust classes III, IV and V in the morning shifts. “In case this adjustment is not possible, online classes may be conducted for the students in the morning shifts,” says the order.

Mercury likely to hit 45°C

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue in the tricity from May 19 to 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red alert” for several North Indian states, including the UT of Chandigarh.

Guidelines for schools

  • Avoid morning assembly or special programmes. If essential, events should be held in covered areas or in classrooms for a brief time.
  • Avoid sports/outdoor activities to save students from direct exposure to sunlight.
  • Ensure all fans are functional and there is proper ventilation.
  • Make provision for sufficient drinking water at multiple places.

Suggestions for students, staff

  • Students are advised to carry their own water bottles, ORs sachets or salt-sugar solutions to deal with mild heat-stroke.
  • Staff should be trained in providing first aid to students in case of mild heat-stroke.
  • Children must not be left for too long in parked school buses. Water and first-aid kits should be available in the buses.

Three water breaks

Schools have been asked to have water breaks at 8.30 am, 10 am and 11 am daily.

