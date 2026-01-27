Chandigarh schools to get wellness push with launch of ‘Project Saathi’

Chandigarh administration, in partnership with the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF), will launch ‘Project Saathi’, a holistic mental and physical wellness initiative for government school students, at a time when stress, anxiety, depression, and suicides among young people are emerging as a serious concern.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will launch the project on Wednesday.

The six-month pilot project will be implemented in seven government schools of Chandigarh and will cover students of Classes 7, 8, 9, and 11. Designed as a sensitive, structured and activity-based intervention, ‘Project Saathi’ aims to identify, prevent and address mental health challenges at an early stage through counselling support, life skills education, yoga, meditation and community engagement.

Mental health experts describe the situation among school-going children as a silent crisis. An estimated 13,000 students die by suicide every year in India, accounting for 7.6 per cent of the country’s total suicide deaths. Chandigarh alone reported eight student suicides over the last two years, 2024 and 2025. Experts warn that for every student who takes their life, nearly 100 others may be battling depression or suicidal thoughts.

“It is in this context that ‘Project Saathi’ has been conceptualised after extensive consultations and workshops held in December 2025 involving mental health professionals from PGIMER and GMCH, government school teachers, counsellors, yoga experts, and social workers,” CCF Vice-President and former Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan told The Tribune.

These discussions highlighted a wide range of issues affecting students, including abuse, neglect, parental mental illness or separation, exposure to violence, substance abuse, bullying, excessive screen time, exam and career anxiety, domestic violence, and self-image and eating disorders.

Based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), the project focuses on early sensitisation, emotional resilience, and skill-building rather than crisis response alone. A multidisciplinary team comprising mental health professionals from PGIMER and GMCH, trained counsellors, yoga experts, teachers, and social workers will jointly implement the programme.

CCF general secretary and Punjab Additional Chief Secretary JM Balamurugan said the project goes beyond conventional counselling by creating safe spaces within schools where students can express themselves freely, learn coping mechanisms, and build healthier relationships with peers, family, and the community. Yoga and meditation will be introduced through interesting, playful, and engaging activities to help reduce stress and improve both mental and physical well-being.

“If the pilot demonstrates positive outcomes in student well-being and behaviour, the initiative will be expanded to more schools and colleges and could emerge as a national model for school mental healthcare,” he added.

Key features of ‘Project Saathi’

Six-month pilot in seven Chandigarh government schools

Students of Classes 7, 8, 9, and 11 to be covered

Sensitisation workshops for principals and teachers

Intensive training programme for school counsellors

Yoga and meditation are introduced through fun, game-based methods

Activity-driven life skills education

Project-based community group activities

Wellness assemblies focusing on movement, laughter, and connection

Multidisciplinary implementation team from healthcare, education, and social sectors

‘Project Saathi’ to focus on self-awareness, emotional health, and life skills

Self-awareness and identity, managing thoughts and emotions, digital discipline, nutrition and health, relationships, values and character building, environment and sustainability, social responsibility, time management, leadership, creativity, and future goal-setting.

By integrating mental wellness into everyday school life, ‘Project Saathi’ seeks to ensure that emotional health receives the same priority as academics, reinforcing the belief that nurturing young minds is essential for the future of Chandigarh and the nation.