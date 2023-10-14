Chandigarh Science Congress: 547 abstracts submitted by students, scholars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Sectional programmes of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) 2023, were held in various departments. The scientific activities were divided into nine sections, namely basic medical sciences, chemical, dental, earth and environmental, engineering and management, mathematical sciences, pharmaceutical, physical science and life science.

A total of 980 registrations were made for the event and 547 abstracts submitted by UG and PG students and research scholars from different organisations in oral and poster categories. Scientific lectures were delivered by 17 eminent speakers from various CRIKC and neighbouring institutes.

In the life science section, Prof Amod Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee, and emeritus professor at Advanced Eye Centre in the PGIMER, delivered an inspiring lecture on “Communicating Science – The Steps Before”. The second lecture was delivered by Dr Vaneet Jishtu, scientist, HFRI, Shimla. He talked about plant diversity in the trans-Himalayan cold deserts of Ladakh.

