Chandigarh: Scooter-borne men snatch phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four scooter-borne suspects allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian at knifepoint near the Railway light point on Thursday morning. The victim approached a Police Control Room vehicle, which initiated a pursuit of the suspects. During the chase, the suspects met with an accident, but they fled on foot leaving the scooter behind. A knife and the snatched mobile phone were found at the scene. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. TNS

Youth booked for raping minor

Chandigarh: A Kishangarh resident has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for raping a minor girl. The suspect, Shubham Tiwari, allegedly raped the 17-year-old victim at a hotel in Kishangarh. A case has been registered against the youth at the IT Park police station and a probe initiated.