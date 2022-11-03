Chandigarh: Sector 33 doctor duped of Rs 1.63L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A doctor has been duped of Rs 1.63 lakh by a fraudster. Complainant Dr Narinder Pal Singh of Sector 33 claimed Vishal Pandey introduced himself as business head of a pharma firm and made him transfer Rs 1.63 lakh on the pretext of participation in its medical conference in Dubai. The doctor later learnt no such conference was being organised and that the accused was not an employee of the firm. A case of cheating has been registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS

Rs 32K, 2 cylinders stolen in Sec 35

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 35. A woman in her complaint claimed around Rs 32,000 in cash, two gas cylinders and other household goods were stolen from her house. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and investigation initiated. TNS

State rowing meet today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Rowing Association will organise the State Indoor Rowing Championship at Lake Sports Complex on November 3 (9 am). The championship will be conducted in the senior, junior and sub-junior categories. Those interested can confirm their entries at the tournament venue before 9 am on November 3. TNS

Team departs for Agartala

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has selected a 19-member squad for the upcoming Cooch Behar Trophy. The team departed for Agartala on Wednesday. The team will start its campaign against Agartala from November 5. Members of the squad are Saagiv Garg, Arnav Bansal, Ishmeet Singh, Nikhil Kumar, Paras, Adhiraj Singh, Aarush Bhandari, Aryan Verma, Jagjeet Singh, Ivraj Ranauta, Nishunk Birla, Neil Dhaliwal (Captain), Aryan Duggal, Prince Dahiya and Ishaan Gaba. Members of the support staff are Ajay Sikka, manager, Ravikant Sharma, coach, Pushpendra Raj, physiotherapist, and Vinay Singh, trainer.