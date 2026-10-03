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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Sec 37 school win softball tourney

Chandigarh: Sec 37 school win softball tourney

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, won the boys’ under-19 inter-school softball tournament by logging a 08-00 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37D. DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, claimed the third position by posting a 15-07 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49.

Meanwhile, in a boys’ under-14 match, Kids-R Kids, Sector 42, posted a 14-10 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38.

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In the girls’ Under-19 group, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, posted a 04-00 win over Sector 37 (B) government school to win the gold medal. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, claimed the third position by posting a 10-09 marginal win over AKSIPS, Sector 45. In the girls’ Under-17 matches, AKSIPS posted a 10-00 win over Government Model High School, Sector 11, and Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, posted a 16-08 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32.

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Rima scored the only goal of the match to help Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, log a 1-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21.

Vivek High School, Sector 38, went down 0-3 against PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14. Khushi, Neha and Mannu netted a goal each for the side. In the boys’ under-17 event, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan, stunned Kulwant Rai School, Sector 43, with a six goals margin. Amit scored twice, while Rishit, Veeru, Abhay, and Mukul posted one each.

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