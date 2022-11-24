Chandigarh: Sec-44 woman duped of Rs 7L

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: A Sector-44 woman has been duped of Rs 7 lakh by a fraudster. Suspect Shivam Kumar had contacted her following her ad on a portal to sell a ‘lehenga’. She was scammed into scanning a bar code for payment, losing Rs 16,000 and Rs 6.74 lakh in the process. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Man held for carrying firearm

Chandigarh: Kamaljeet Singh of Sector 38 was arrested by the UT police for carrying a 12 bore double-barrelled gun with Punjab licence. A case has been registered. The suspect was later released on bail. TNS

Amit’s 5-wkt haul leads UT to win

Chandigarh: A five-wicket haul by Amit Shukla helped Chandigarh beat Mizoram by nine wickets in a one-sided encounter of the U-25 One-Day Cricket Tournament at Thiruvananthapuram. After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper put Mizoram to bat. The side was bundled out for mere 44 runs in 24 overs. Five batters failed to open their account. Sahil Reza (14) remained the only top scorer for the side. Shukla claimed 5/8, while Mandeep Singh (2/6) and Mohammed Asad (2/15) were other main wicket takers for the side. In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in the 5th over for the loss of one wicket. TNS

9-wicket victory for Tamil Nadu

Chandigarh: Tamil Nadu defeated Chandigarh by nine wickets to register first win in the Cooch Behar Tournament at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. Tamil Nadu needed 140 runs to win on the last day of the match. They achieved the target after losing one wicket. Earlier, Chandigarh lads bundled were out for 290 runs, without adding any run to their overnight score. In the second innings, Tamil Nadu lost an early wicket of Arun Kumar (7). Thereafter, unbeaten Mohammad Ali (80) and captain Badrinath (45) shared a century partnership of 116 runs to steer their team to victory. TNS

Abhinav enters tennis semis

Mohali: Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary logged a comeback win over top seed Amrit Vats to march into the boys’ U-14 semi-finals during the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Chaudhary logged a (3-6, 6-0, 6-3) win over his top seed rival. Tejas Khosla defeated Divyansh Dhupar (6-2, 6-1), while Ribhav Saroha ousted Kirtarth Singh (6-3, 6-2). Gaurish Maddan outplayed Ryan Mehta (6-4, 6-1). In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Arnav Gautam (6-0, 6-4) and Dhananjay Tibrewal ousted Sumukh Marya (7-5, 7-5). Shorya Jishtu defeated Tanay Kotak (7-5, 6-3). TNS

Memorandum of Association signed

Mohali: Chitkara University has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) - National Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Technology Development (NCoE) - for collaboration on conducting joint programmes on cyber security and privacy. The MoA was signed by Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI. Senior officials and industry stalwarts from organisations such as SBI Cards, ONGC, POSOCO, NHPC, DSCI, SAIL, LTI Mindtree and CIALFOR were also present. A state-of-the-art lab, which will be dedicated to cyber security & privacy technology development, was also inaugurated. TNS

Lawyers strike work in protest

Fatehgarh Sahib: Members of the District Bar Association, Fatehgarh Sahib, abstained from work in protest against the Rajpura police for registering a case against a lawyer Bar Association president Rajbir Singh Grewal alleged that the Rajpura police booked Bhupinder Kapoor under Section 306 of the IPC without conducting a probe, which was against legal ethics.