Chandigarh: Sector 10 resident loses Rs 15 lakh to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

A resident of Sector 10 has lost Rs 15 lakh to an online fraud.

Anil Kumar Verma reported that he was facing some problem while using an e-commerce application downloaded on his mobile phone. He searched for the customer care number on Google and rang up to lodge his complaint, which was resolved. He received a call that he could not pick. Later, he called back on the same number and the caller introduced himself as an executive of the e-commerce application.

The caller made him download the Any Desk app and later transferred Rs 15 lakh from his bank account in two transactions. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation.