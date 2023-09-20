Chandigarh: Sector 18 man gets two-year jail for attacking policemen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), has sentenced Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 18, Chandigarh, to two years of simple imprisonment for injuring policemen while they were performing duty. The police registered the FIR against the accused on the complaint of Inspector Parveen Kumar.

Accused got angry & abused cops the accused came out of his house and started shouting at the policemen. I asked him to stop doing it. On this, the accused got angry and again started abusing us. He even touched the uniform of a cop and said that he would get it removed in the morning and later started fighting with him. Parveen Kumar, complainant

In his complaint, Parveen Kumar reported that late on October 14, 2019, he was on his night checking duty in East Division, Sector 18, Chandigarh. At 1 am, he came near Radha Krishan Mandir, Sector 18, Chandigarh.

After checking with the officials of the PCR, beat patrolling and Cheetah at that place, he was advising them about their duties.

At that time, one person came towards them from the park of Sector 18, Chandigarh. The person informed the police that someone had cut the petrol pipe of his motorcycle. He said he told the person to call on 100 or 112. Meanwhile, the accused came out of his house and started shouting at the policemen. He asked the accused not to abuse police men. On this, the accused got angry and again started abusing them. The accused also threatened them by referring to his links. He even touched the uniform of a cop and said that he would get it removed in the morning and also started fighting with him.

When head constable Vijay Kumar tried to intervene, the accused caught hold of his uniform from his neck and pushed him due to which a button on his uniform was broken. The accused also punched Vijay on his chest. He abused and hit the police officials during their duty which caused interference in their duty.

After completion of the investigation, a challan against the accused was presented in the court. Charges under Sections 332, 353 and 186 of the IPC were framed against him, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments, the court said that prosecution had succeeded in establishing its case against accused Ajay Kumar beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to simple imprisonment for two years.