Chandigarh: Sector 18 parks get LED lights; jogging track in works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated newly-installed lights in various parks and launched the work of jogging tracks in Sector 18 in the presence of prominent persons of the area and officers of the Municipal Corporation.

The lights have been installed in the parks at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh. The Mayor said the new LED lights would not only beautify the public parks, but also illuminate the area for the convenience of the general public.

Gupta also initiated the work of jogging and cemented tracks in the green belt. The work will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 12.24 lakh. The Mayor also visited other parks and green belts in the area where he directed the horticulture engineers concerned to keep the parks neat and clean besides pruning the trees adjoining garden lights.