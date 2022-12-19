Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

With the UT Administration going ahead with the construction of a road through a green belt in Sector 2 located near the government residences of Punjab ministers despite uproar, the local residents have decided to file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday.

Advocate Gauravjit Singh Patwalia, a Sector 2 resident, said three residents had got together to file a writ petition in the High Court against the move tomorrow. “Despite complaints being made to the authorities, the work on the road in the green belt has not stopped,” he told Chandigarh Tribune.

The UT Administration has damaged a part of the green belt to build a road directly connecting the ministers’ houses to the main road even as there are other inner roads available for connectivity. The issue has led to a controversy as some residents are opposing the move.

Balbir Sehgal, a resident of Sector 2, alleged: “Since this house, in front of the green belt, has been allotted to a minister, there has been a lot of nuisance. They have put up projection lights on the road blurring the sight of the drivers at night. A road has been blocked due to Punjab CM’s residence and another towards Sector 11 has been barricaded. Only one road has been left, where the owner of this house or staff has been creating a hassle. I do not know on what basis the UT Administration has decided to build the road.”

Advocate Patwalia, in his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, has said the green belt opposite House No. 50 had been in existence since the inception of the sector. It has been destroyed for the construction of a road, which is illegal, arbitrary and unjust. The sector plan also clearly shows the area to be a green belt where no road can be constructed.”

While Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had in his complaint to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit yesterday accused a Punjab government functionary of building the road, the city AAP denied any wrongdoing.