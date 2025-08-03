Chandigarh Sector 22 school girls clinch football title in inter-school tourney

The girls’ U-14 team of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, won the inter-school football tournament by recording a 2-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. Punam scored the first goal in the 8th minute, while Ishita doubled the lead in the 47th minute to help the side lift the title.

Advertisement

The team of Government Model High School, Dhanas, claimed the third position with a 3-0 verdict over SD School, Sector 24. Navpreet (20th, 30th) scored twice, while Rajnandini (32nd) netted the final goal for the side.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44, logged a 3-0 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. Divyug scored the opening goal in the 18th minute, while Oliver doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Abhidash scored the final goal in the 40th minute. Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, recorded a 3-2 win over GMSSS, Sector 21, as Samagra (4th, 27th) and Ranveer (1st) scored for the winning side. Nasib (7th, 21st) scored both the goals for the Sector 21 team.

Advertisement

Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, posted a 5-3 win over GMSSS, Sector, in a tie-breaker finish. The match ended in a 2-2 draw in the stipulated time. Arnav (14th, 47th) scored goals for the Sector 22 team, while Rudraksh (5th) and Ansh (44th) scored for the Sector 46 team. GMSSS, Sector 37, logged a one-sided win over Government Model High School, Sector 29. Y Jayraj (10th), Malagam (18th), Pratham (22nd), Aman (30th) and Aman Snanki (35th) scored for the side.

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, posted a 3-0 win over Stepping Stones, Sector 37, as Iraansh (8th, 15th) and Kritagya (23rd) scored goals.

Advertisement

SPS-41, DPS win final

Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, won the inter-school badminton tournament for boys’ U-14 category. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, claimed the second position, followed by Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and First Step School, Sector 26, at third and fourth position.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, won the boys’ U-14 final, followed by Stepping Stones, Chitakara International and Ryan International School, Sector 49.

In the girls’ U-14 tennis tournament, the team of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, defeated St Anne’s School, Sector 32, to win the gold medal. Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Stephen’s School claimed the third and fourth position, respectively.

Chitkara cagers log win

The boys’ U-14 team of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, continue their winning streak. The side logged a 30-20 win over DPS with Aarav scoring 10 points. In the second match, New Public School, Sector 18, defeated St Kabir School, Sector 26, with a 43-21 verdict. Manas scored 17 points for the winning side, while Vardaan contributed 12 in the Sector 26 win.