Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Sector 26 firing: What we know so far; key points

Chandigarh Sector 26 firing: What we know so far; key points

Shooting triggers high-level probe on gang war; forensics, CCTV under review

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:03 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
A 35-year-old man, identified as Inderpreet Singh Perri, was shot dead late Monday in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar said multiple shots were fired, with police recovering eight empty shells and one live cartridge from the scene.

The victim sustained 4–5 bullet wounds.

Police suspect the killing may be linked to gang rivalry, as the deceased had several criminal cases against him. A forensic team is examining the spot, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. The body has been sent to PGI Chandigarh for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting incident

A man, identified as Inderpreet Singh Perri (35), was shot dead late Monday in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.

IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired during the incident.

Police recovered eight empty shells and one live cartridge from the crime scene.

Initial examination indicates 4–5 bullet wounds on the victim’s body.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem at PGI Chandigarh.

Police sources suggest the killing may be linked to gang rivalry, as the deceased had several criminal cases registered against him.

A forensic team is analysing evidence, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

The investigation is ongoing; police are examining all possible angles, including involvement of rival groups.

Related gangster activity in Punjab

On Friday, Batala Police arrested Kawaljit Singh, alleged key associate of gangster Nishan Joriyan.

One weapon was recovered from him.

He and an associate reportedly fired shots at a shop in Batala after making a Rs 2 crore extortion demand in Joriyan’s name.

AGTF operation on November 26

On November 26, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) with SAS Nagar Police apprehended four operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The encounter occurred near Steel Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi–Ambala highway.

Suspects, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on police during a cordon-and-search operation.

In retaliatory firing, two suspects were injured.

With ANI inputs

