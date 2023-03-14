Chandigarh: Sector 28 resident walks free in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 13

Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has acquitted Variner Singh (24), a resident of Sector 28-C, here, in a snatching case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered the case on the complaint of a woman, Shayni Rana, a resident of Sector 19-A, Chandigarh.

The woman told the police that she was sitting in a park in Sector 27-C, Chandigarh, and was talking to someone on her mobile phone on December 6, 2021. A person reached there and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she raised the alarm, people gathered on the spot and caught hold of him. A person from the crowd identified him as Virender Golu, who was working at a dhaba in Sector 27. The suspect later fled from the spot.

During investigation, the suspect was arrested. After the completion of investigation, the final report under Section 173 of the CrPC was prepared and presented before the court. On finding prima facie case made out against the suspect, he was chargesheeted for the commission of offence punishable under Section 379-A read with Section 411 of the IPC by the court, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Raman Sihag, counsel for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case against the suspect.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the suspect of the charges. The court said the prosecution had miserably failed to bring home the guilt of the suspect beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt despite the examination of eight witnesses. There were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. Even no employee of the complainant’s office was joined by the investigating officer in the case. Rather, he stated that during his stay for 20 minutes in the complainant’s office, no person came there whereas the version of the complainant was otherwise. In these circumstances, this court does not feel any hitch to extend the benefit of doubt in favour of the suspect. Accordingly, the suspect is hereby acquitted of the charges levelled against him by giving him the benefit of reasonable doubt.