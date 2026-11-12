Chandigarh: Sector 38-A set to get new water pipeline in a month

AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra on Wednesday inaugurated work to lay a new drinking water pipeline in Sector 38-A.

Dhingra said sewerage and drinking water pipelines had followed the same route since the sector's establishment, contrary to the standard practice of keeping them separate.

The arrangement had repeatedly caused sewerage to leak into the drinking water supply, inconveniencing residents and raising concerns over water quality.

He said the new pipeline would resolve the long-standing problem and ensure a safe drinking water supply.

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The project is expected to be completed in approximately one month.