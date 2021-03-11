Chandigarh: Sector 38 (W) man duped of Rs 40K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

A resident of Sector 38 (West), Indresh Kumar Tiwari, has lodged a complaint with the police. He said an unknown person got an application downloaded on his mobile phone and duped him by withdrawing Rs 40,000 from his account on the pretext of refunding money.

The police said they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person at the Maloya police station.