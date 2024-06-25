Chandigarh: Sector 53 furniture market shopkeepers up in arms against demolition notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Shopkeepers at the furniture market in Sector 53 are up in arms against the notice issued by the UT Land Acquisition Department to demolish their shops and vacate the government land within a week.

Furniture Market Association president Sanjeev Bhandari voiced strong opposition to the planned demolition of their shops. “We will protest against the move of the administration to demolish our shops as livelihood of nearly 10,000 people are associated with the market,” he said and added that shopkeepers in the market were deeply distressed by the notice issued by the department. He said the future course of action would be decided very soon.

“The notice period is not sufficient for us to plan anything. We are not prepared, but we will fight back,” said Bhandari. Shopkeepers in the market are feeling stressed, outraged and annoyed by the sudden directive, he added.

One of the shopkeepers lamented, “This is wrong. A seven-day notice period is too short. I have nowhere to go, and if they demolish the market I will have no other option but to suffer.” Krishna, another furniture shop owner, echoed similar sentiments by stating that, “We all are helpless and have nowhere to go. Seven-day notice period is not enough.”

The notice directed the shopkeepers to dismantle the illegal structures which had been constructed on government land. If they fail to do so, the department will undertake demolition activities with expenses to be undertaken by shopkeepers themselves.

The Land Acquisition Department had on Saturday issued a notice to the city’s long-established furniture market in Sector 53, directing shopkeepers to demolish their shops and vacate government land within a week.

In the notice served on shopkeepers, the department clarified that the land in question was acquired by the Chandigarh Administration back in 2002 and was part of Badheri village. Despite efforts by shopkeepers to seek a stay order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, all petitions were disposed of in September 2023. The court’s decision upheld the administration’s right to reclaim the land, having already compensated the original landowners.

As per the notice, the shopkeepers are now instructed to dismantle the illegal structures on government land and restore it to its original state by June 28. Failure to comply will result in the department undertaking demolition activities, with incurred expenses to be borne by the shopkeepers themselves. Legal actions are also slated to be initiated against non-compliant shop owners.

