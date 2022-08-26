Chandigarh: Sector 56 residents rue dirty water supply

Chandigarh, August 25
Sector 56 residents have been getting dirty and stinking water supply for the past few days. Residents said they were being supplied sewage-mixed water. “We are getting dirty water supply both in the morning and the evening,” said Manjit Singh, an area resident.
Area residents as well as councillor Manaur have written to the MC, but to no avail.
Locals said officials visited the spot, but showed helplessness. “They said new sewerage pipes have to be laid. Till the time the work gets done, the problem will persist,” added Manjit. The residents also held a protest in the area today.
