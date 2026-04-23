Chandigarh Sector markets to be spruced up, says Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria

A committee of officers of the UT Administration and representatives of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) will be formed to resolve pending issues of traders in a time-bound manner.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria told a CBM delegation, which called on him on Wednesday.

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CBM president Sanjeev Chadha said the Administrator assured that beautification and upgrading of sector markets were now a priority agenda of the Administration as enough funds were available.

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Chairman of traders’ body Charanjiv Singh, Diwakar Sahoonja and Balwinder Singh traders were part of the delegation.

Chadha said Kataria assured them that all major sector markets would be upgraded before monsoon. Works would include repair of roads, organised parking system, removal of unauthorised vendors, beautification with fancy lights and landscaping and installation of benches and railings.

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On the issue of recent crimes against traders, the Administrator assured enhanced police presence, CCTV coverage and beat patrolling in market areas. It was also informed that senior officers would undertake a joint inspection of Sector 17 to address neglected pockets. The construction of the approved 11-storey commercial building in Sector 17 would be expedited.